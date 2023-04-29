Post Malone talks about recent weight loss, posts shirtless selfie and clarifies that he is 'not doing drugs'

Fans of American rapper Post Malone noticed that he seemed to have lost a lot of weight recently and were wondering if the 27-year-old singer was doing drugs or burning out from his Twelve Carat Tour in Europe. Malone has now spoken up about it and clarified things for his fans as well as supporters, here's what the award-winning musician revealed.

Post Malone talks about weight loss, denies any drug use

Malone made an Instagram post on April 28 to address the concerns and questions of his fans about his weight loss and the rumours about him doing drugs. The rapper who is currently in Antwerp, Belgium, for his tour, posed shirtless in the picture with a pair of cowboy military boots. "4/28/2023, Antwerp Belgium! hello everybody, i hope you're having a great night," he started the note, giving an update about his current location.

"i wanted to say that i'm not doing drugs, i've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i'd suppose, performance on stage. i'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel," Malone added, clarifying about drug use and referring to his daughter who was born last year.

"next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol! i've spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y'all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i'll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i'm the happiest i've been in a long time," he explained to his 23.2 million followers.

"if you're having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep fucking crushing it. goodnight nerds [face with steam emoji] spread love and rock on [x3 boots emoji]," Malone concluded the caption. American actor Jimmy Wong commented, "dad life is best life- proud of you homie!!" Television personality Joey Sasso replied, "Keep thriving bro! Been 2 yrs on my sober journey and getting healthy and sober has been the best feeling ever! [x3 clapping emojis]."

Malone was hospitalized after he had breathing issues and experienced "a stabbing pain" last year. This led to his fans worrying about his recent health but this post clears things up as the rapper lets his supporters know he is doing extremely well, is the "happiest he has ever been" and has been adapting to a healthier lifestyle for his almost one-year-old daughter.