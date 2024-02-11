Post Malone Weighs In On His Tortured Poets Department Collab with Taylor Swift, Shares His Feelings

Post Malone has collaborated with Taylor Swift on a song for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. Malone revealed on the Apple Podcast that he is excited for fans to hear their new track, Fortnight. While appearing on the podcast on Thursday, the singer shared his experience working with Swift. He said, "She's amazing." The Sunflower singer will also be seen performing at the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

Talking about the Lover singer, Malone said, "She's so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, 'Let's do it.' And I was like, 'Hell yeah.'" He further added, "Swift is just massive. So I'd imagine she was pretty Fort Knox about that kind of thing, right?" When asked about the track, the rapper revealed that he had not yet heard the song himself.

Taylor Swift’s New Album

Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on her winning night at the Grammys. While on the stage, Swift said, "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," the singer said in part of her acceptance speech. "It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go and post the cover right now, backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

The Midnights singer won her 13th Grammy Award at the event on February 4th for the album. Swift accepted the award by saying, "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack to code to a bridge I love, or when I'm shortlisting a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much; it makes me so happy."

Is The Tortured Poets Department dedicated to Taylor Swift’s Ex?

Taylor Swift’s new album is suspected to be about her ex, Joe Alwyn. With the old interview of Alwyn resurfacing, fans found a connection between the two. In a 2022 interview with Variety, the actor revealed that he had a WhatsApp group with two of the other actors, which has a similar name. He revealed, "The group is either the 'tortured' or the 'lonely'—'Tortured Man Club,' I think. Me, you (Paul Mescal), and Andrew Scott. It hasn't had much use recently." This got the fans excited and ready for the release of the album.

