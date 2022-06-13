Post Malone welcomes first child, confirms getting engaged to his long-time girlfriend

Post Malone now has many reasons to be congratulated. During his June 13 interview on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Malone announced the birth of his daughter as well as his engagement news. When Howard asked Post what time he got up and went to the studio the day before, Post just subtly slipped the information into the conversation.

“I woke up at 2:30. 2:30 in the afternoon,” he shared. “I went and kissed my baby girl and then I want and played some….” At that point, Howard cut him off though, asking him to clarify whether his “baby girl” was his girlfriend or a baby. “It’s my daughter,” Post confirmed, as per E! News. Interestingly, Howard then inquired about Post's partner and insisted that he define their relationship status. “She’s my fiancee,” Post admitted, which was also new information.

However, he hasn't revealed the name of the mysterious lady in his life, but everything seems to be going smoothly. The Grammy-nominated performer did not reveal when they had their first kid or when he proposed to his longtime partner. Post Malone announced in early May that he was expecting his first child. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he gushed at the time.

Interestingly, Malone also voiced his excitement about their baby's impending birth at the time, saying he can't wait to be a "hot dad." The rapper also claimed that he has been yearning for this moment since he was a child. In addition to the newborn girl and engagement, Post has just released a new album, Twelve Carat Toothache and has scheduled a new tour.

