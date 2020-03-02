Post Mission: Impossible 7, The Rock's Red Notice team searching for location due to Italy Coronavirus upsurge

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's film Red Notice was supposed to have Italy as one of its shooting locations. However, with the Coronavirus outbreak, Netlfix is currently looking for other locations for its next schedule.

In what is surely going to be an action entertainer to leave us thrilled beyond our belief, we have Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teaming up with Wonder Woman and Deadpool themselves, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds for the Netflix film Red Notice. The action, comedy thriller will see Central Intelligence (2016) director Rawson Marshall Thurber as the captain of the ship. While Dwyane plays an INTERPOL agent, who just happens to be the world's greatest tracker, Gal will be seen as the world's greatest thief while Ryan will be seen essaying the role of the world's greatest con-man.

While the bulk of Red Notice is being shot in Atlanta, Italy was another location set for shooting purposes. However, with the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy, which is increasing by the hour, Netflix is now looking for other locations to shoot at, according to Deadline. The production in Italy was yet to begin but with the recent outbreak, it seems highly unlikely that the acting trio will be heading to the country anytime soon. It's not just Red Notice though! Even the makers of Mission Impossible 7 postponed its three-week shoot in Venice, Italy.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post documenting his first day shooting for Red Notice below:

ALSO READ: Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds REVEALS what The Rock is really like when the cameras are not rolling

The Rock had written as his caption, "Day 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for @Netflix. Me and my friends @vancityreynolds and @gal_gadot are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted. The world’s greatest art thief. The world’s greatest tracker. The world's greatest conman. #REDNOTICE #Netflix."

Read More