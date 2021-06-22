Post cancer diagnosis, James Michael Tyler reveals why he couldn't attend Friends Reunion

Friends alum James Michael Tyler who essayed the role of Gunther on the show recently revealed why he skipped the Friends reunion. Scroll down to see what he said.

Just yesterday, Friends star James Michael Tyler recently opened up about his private battle with cancer, and how the star has been struggling with stage four prostate cancer since September of 2018. The 59-year-old actor rose to fame for his unforgettable role as Gunther on Friends through its 10 seasons.

After revealing his cancer diagnosis, the star is now speaking up on why he attended the Friends: The Reunion special only virtually. Detailing on his current condition, the star admitted that while he did plan on attending the special episode in person, his cancer advanced to a stage where he’s now paralyzed from the waist down, it wasn’t in the cards. “[The plan was] to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities,” he shared. However, that changed to a virtual appearance because of his condition.

James added that being part of the reunion, even virtually, “was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. “It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.’” James did mention that the producers have been aware of his diagnosis “for a long time,” while cast members “at this point” know.

If you missed it, yesterday, via the Today show, the actor opened up about his battle with cancer and said: “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones.” “I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. … It’s stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me.”

