Post second wedding anniversary, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas talk about having kids in their near future?
On December 1, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their second wedding anniversary and flooded Instagram with some gorgeous throwback romantic snaps as the Sucker singer gushed, "Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you," while the Matrix 4 star commented, "I love you meri jaan." It indeed has been two glorious years of marital bliss for Nickyanka!
According to a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, babies have been on PeeCee and Nick's minds. As per an ET source, the lovebirds have reportedly "been talking about having children in their near future." Moreover, the couple has "always wanted to have kids" according to the same source. It was a couple of months back when Chopra confessed to ET that she wants as many babies as God would give the pair. As for their "wonderful two years of marriage," the source states that Priyanka and Nick "still are completely obsessed with one another." As of now, the couple is in London as PeeCee is busy shooting for a project while their Christmas plans are said to be "simple" in 2020.
Do you think we could be hearing baby news from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in 2021? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas get talking about their experience amid the COVID 19 pandemic, career and more
Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ET, Nick has admitted that the biggest upside for him during the quarantine period was being at home with Priyanka which wouldn't have been possible owing to the couple's jam-packed work schedules over the last couple of years.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
eww her upper lip touches her nose when she smiles super gross
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
what jam packed work schedule------? Both are sitting in fantasy world . Constant attention seeking and looking for PR is hard work, get real Bro.
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
I don't care whether a couple has kids or not but constantly talking abut it themselves is cringey. Until you are having it just shut the eff act it no one care literally no one cares
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
yawn we have been hearing that for a while now, didn't she say a while ago that having kids was on her " to do list" like it was an effing chore