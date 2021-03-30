Post winning an Oscar for playing a stuntman; Brad Pitt did 95 percent of his physical stunts for Bullet Train

Greg Rementer, Bullet Train's second-unit director and stunt coordinator shared in an interview that Brad Pitt is like "a natural-born athlete."

After his thrilling performance as Rick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad Pitt is taking his Oscar-winning act to heart by tackling in doing a majority of his own stunt work. In a recent interview with Vulture, Greg Rementer, the second-unit director and stunt coordinator on Brad's next outing Bullet Train spoke about the 57-year-old actor's dedication.

Greg revealed, "Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting. He’s like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!" For the unversed, the David Leitch directorial is jam-packed with star power as joining Pitt are Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sonada, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga. "Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training," Rementer praised. In particular, Greg mentions Brad, Brian, Michael, Hiroyuki and Andrew, who Rementer states is already a stud with the show Warrior, claiming how all these actors "put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff."

While very close to wrapping production and keeping mum on Lady Gaga's involvement, David was all praises for the Bullet Train team as he told Vulture how "fortunate" they were to be shooting in LA during a time when artists were ready to get back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, according to Leitch, having Brad be a part of Bullet Train "hot off an Oscar win" and having a great script by Zak Olkewicz "really did attract the best people." The Deadpool 2 director concluded, "We were able to get people back to work safely during a pandemic, which is pretty amazing."

Are you excited to watch Bullet Train? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Bullet Train producer TEASES Brad Pitt's 'never before seen' performance in the action movie: He trained a lot

Meanwhile, based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle, Bullet Train is about a bunch of assassins with individual missions inside a fast-moving bullet train heading from Tokyo and Morioka. As expected, bloody trouble ensues in every nook and corner.

Share your comment ×