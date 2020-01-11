Potential juror for Harvey Weinstein trial REVEALS details about jury selection; Find Out

As officials struggle to find impartial jurors for Harvey Weinstein, a potential juror revealed details about the jury selection. Read on to know more.

The officials are having a hard time finding impartial jurors for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s trial. The filmmaker is currently facing life in prison over criminal charges that he raped woman in a New York hotel room in 2013, and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman in Manhattan in 2006. As the officials struggle to find jurors who could look at the case impartially, Twitter user Xorje Olivares revealed that he was a potential juror for Harvey’s case and shared his experience during jury duty.

In a series of tweets, Olivares revealed that he refused to look at Harvey’s case impartially. “Now that my jury service is officially over, I can say that telling Harvey Weinstein and his lawyers to their faces that I could NOT be impartial was a f***g JOY,” he tweeted. The social media user further opened up about the process of Jury selection. Olivares also mentioned that many of the jurors were dismissed from Harvey’s case and were “shuffled off onto other potential cases.”

Now that my jury service is officially over, I can say that telling Harvey Weinstein and his lawyers to their faces that I could NOT be impartial was a fucking JOY. — Xorje Olivares (@XorjeO) January 10, 2020

After that, he went on to mention that the case would likely last until early-mid March, which, good luck bro. He then listed potential witnesses (which has already been reported) including Rosie Perez, Charlize Theron, and Salma Hayek. — Xorje Olivares (@XorjeO) January 10, 2020

“Lemme tell y'all how it went down on Wednesday, which was my first day of service. We were escorted into a courtroom after having been randomly selected. It wasn't until the judge listed the case as The People vs Harvey Weinstein that I realized s***, it's going down. I actually said, "f***" when he said Weinstein's name. Only to then see Weinstein sitting upfront in all of his fake frailty. The judge immediately acknowledged the other gasps in the room before asking Harvey to stand up & address us!! The woman next to me said, Monster,” he wrote.

“Things got hella interesting once he started asking us, prospective jurors, right off that bat if we felt we couldn't be impartial. Almost immediately, dozens of hands shot up, most of whom were women. The first called said she was a survivor. At least five others said the same. That disclosure alone was insane. I can only imagine saying that in front of him. Others mentioned reading Ronan Farrow's book/consuming news about the case. By the time he reached me in the back, he had asked everyone to withhold specifics & just say if we'd be impartial,” he wrote. On January 7, 43 out of about 120 potential jurors said they were unable to be fair or impartial towards Weinstein, Variety.

