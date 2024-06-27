POTS: What Is It? Everything To Know As Christina Applegate’s Daughter, Sadie Confirms Her Diagnosis Of The Illness

Christina Applegate is one of the most successful actresses and has wowed the audience with her brilliant acting performance. The actress has managed to stay relevant even to this day especially due to her MeSsy podcast.

Applegate’s 13-year-old daughter, Sadie recently revealed on the podcast that she had been diagnosed with POTS which makes her feel dizzy, her legs get weak and she feels as if she will pass out. Many wonder what POTS actually is, read ahead to know about the illness.

What is POTS?

While talking about his book, The Secrets Of Immortality, Dr. Ernst Von Schwarz discussed Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome with US Weekly. He said it is not a rare condition as it affects one in three million Americans, especially young women.

He added that these patients have reactive hypertension which means that upon changing position, their blood pressure drops, and the heart rate rises which becomes Tachycardic resulting in a lack of oxygen in the brain. Due to this many feel lightheaded, dizzy, and may pass out.

While answering the question of POTS presenting itself with other diseases, the doctor said that the illness is auto-immune and is mostly seen in people suffering from Lupus or collective tissue diseases. He added that it does not mean that there is an increase in “frequency” and we always have to look out for those.

He also said that is not hereditary in a “Mendelian way,” but there is elevated frequency among the generation who suffer from hypertension and low blood sugar.

How can POTS be treated?

While talking about POTS treatment the doctor noted that it is difficult to treat the illness and everyone reacts differently. He said that it is very important to be hydrated (water containing electrolytes), but in some instances, it is not enough to entirely be dependent on water.

Dr. Schwarz added, “But I have several patients in my practice who require on a weekly basis, two, three times intravenous infusions for several hours because they just can’t keep up with drinking enough, keep the intravascular volume status high enough.”

Apart from this, he also added asks patients to get up slowly. He shared that exercise can help in training the blood vessel reactivity and “exposing” the patients to contrasting body temperatures. The other options also include medication, per Dr. Schwarz.

He said that it is essential to see the primary physician if whoever is experiencing the symptoms. The doctor recommends seeing a cardiologist if nothing comes up from the initial visit.

The doctor expanded that according to two studies published in the last three to five years, it was established that most of the patients suffer from the illness for a prolonged period. However, when they become older, their blood vessels do not dilate as much. He added, “So with advanced ages, we don’t see the symptoms.”

