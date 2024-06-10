Power Actor Joseph Sikora Discusses His Ideal Cast For Origins Series; Cites Young Sheldon As Inspiration

Power alum Joseph Sikora reveals his dream cast for the prequel to the Origins series, which was announced in March this year. Sikora appeared at the premiere of season 4 of Power II: Ghosts in New York City, where the actor interacted with the media personnel to share his choice of casting, referring to Ian Armitage, who played Sheldon in Young Sheldon.

Starz, in March, shared a press release announcing the upcoming episodes of Origins. The makers of the series stated that “the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy” will be explored in the coming season.

Joseph Sikora on the casting of Origins series

In his conversation with People Magazine, Sikora wished that the makers of Origins could cast someone as good as Ian Armitage in Young Sheldon. The actor revealed, "I hope they choose somebody who's as good as the kid who plays young Sheldon [in Young Sheldon]." The Intruder actor further added, "I think that they can do it. It can work. They've done it before in all their shows, and I think that Young Sheldon is a fun and funny show."

In the show, Joseph Sikora plays the younger version of Tommy, and Armitage also plays the younger version of Sheldon in the CBS show, with Jim Parsons portraying the older version in The Big Bang Theory. Young Sheldon wrapped up in May after running successfully for 7 seasons.

Advertisement

Sikora also talked about feeling emotional about bidding farewell to his character in the series.

ALSO READ: Faith Martin Says She’s ‘Bonded’ With Golden Bachelor Star Gerry Turner, But Won’t Date Him Again

What did Joseph Sikora say about bidding farewell to Tommy in the Origins series?

During his interview with the entertainment portal, Sikora revealed his feelings about leaving behind the character of Tommy after portraying it for many years. The actor said, "I try to live more in the present than that. In reality, hey, you had guys like Meyer Lansky and Lucky Luciano who lived to be old, old men."

The Power star went on to say, "So you never know with Tommy Egan, or it could be his day tomorrow, and I can't guarantee that Tommy Egan lives past season 3 of Power Book IV Force, because we don't know if he's going to make an appearance in Power Book II season 4 or not."

The makers will announce the release date for the Origins prequel shortly.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shaina Taub Shares How She Landed Upon the Idea of Now Tony-Nominated Suffs; Says 'I Realized I Knew Nothing'