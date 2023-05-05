Power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya get cozy as they enjoy date night at NBA playoffs

If you are bothered by the fact that this year Zendaya and Tom Holland couldn't grace the floor of the Met Gala 2023, then here they are to satisfy you with their cozy, sporty date night at the NBA playoffs. Numerous celebrities are gathering to attend Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but what really caught the spotlight was seeing the Spider-Man couple. They made their appearance at the Lakers Vs Warriors game on Thursday, at the Chase Centre in San Francisco.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's casual yet classy date

The pair were spotted in simple yet classy clothes. While the Dune Part 2 actress completed her look with reading glasses with a gold rim, she enhanced her appearance even further by wearing gold necklaces, and summing it up with a normal white tee.

Whereas Spider-Man fame Tom completed his look with a silver watch and a light grey crewneck jumper by pairing t up with his love lady.

The couple, who were previously spotted at an Usher concert together in Las Vegas, seemed to be having fun. Zendaya was spotted munching on popcorn and Tom kept his concentration on the game.

Zendaya and Tom’s ‘low-key’ yet ‘romantic’ relationship

The happy pair denied romance rumors for a while after first meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

However, it was almost certain that the young couple's relationship had developed into something more when they were seen exchanging a kiss in Tom's car in July 2021.

And what even stood out was when it came to notice that Zendaya recently spent time with Tom's parents in his home country of England, and the couple, who are renowned for keeping things low-key, look to be closer than ever.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged?

Tom and Zendaya's engagement whispers have surfaced many times, as they seem to be in love as ever. It is doubtful that the Spider-Man co-stars would confirm whether they are engaged because they have always kept their romance under wraps.

Despite the fact that they spend much of their courtship in secret, this is not the first time the pair has fueled engagement speculation.

According to insiders, the couple intended to start a family in December 2022. Claire Stoermer, Zendaya's mother, put a full stop to the claims on her Instagram account by leaving a mysterious 'clickbait' message.

