The Power of the Dog Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch as a cowboy resents Kodi Smit McPhee & Kirsten Dunst

Netflix has released an official trailer of The Power of the Dog in which Benedict Cumberbatch is portraying a masochistic cattle rancher named Phil Burbank. For Jane Campion's return to feature films after a 12-year hiatus, she chose Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name to turn into a movie, and the results seem quite promising.

In the brand new trailer, Cumberbatch's cattle rancher inspires fear and awe as he tries to humiliate and bully Kirsten Dunst's son Kodi Smit-McPhee. When his brother George (Jesse Plemons) marries Dunst, Cumberbatch's Phil steadily understands that he could be in love with George's stepson. However, in the trailer, Cumberbatch humiliates Smit-McPhee for his carefully crafted paper flowers. "What little lady made these?" he murmurs, as Smit-McPhee replies with, "I did, sir."

The cast of the movie includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and Thomasin McKenzie, along with Keith Carradine and France Conroy.

The brand new trailer also features some great landscapes from New Zealand while reflecting upon the miseries that Burbank goes through while trying to figure out the possibilities of him falling in love. The Power of the Dog is slated to release on the streaming platform Netflix on November 11. While the trailer makes Cumberbatch's character the villain in the story who steadily understands his true self, it would be interesting to note his character development from a menace to an appreciating and friendly lead.

Take a look at the trailer below:

