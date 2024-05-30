'Powerful Thing To Show': Bridgerton Team Opens Up Filming Colin And Penelope's Iconic Carriage Scene

Bridgerton season 3, part 1, features Colin and Penelope's passionate romance, with the iconic carriage scene revealing their feelings. The scene also references their first kiss. Based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the season follows Penelope Featherington and her long-time crush, Colin Bridgerton. The first half of the season features climactic and exciting moments, but the carriage scene stands out as the most anticipated.

Bridgerton's carriage scene is a captivating experience, featuring big moments like Colin's realization of his love for Penelope and his declaration that he cannot do anything without thinking about her. The scene also features a subtle, Regency Era cover of Pitbull's Give Me Everything, adding to the overall appeal of the film.

How was the carriage scene shot?

Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels fans eagerly awaited the defining Polin moment in Episode 4, featuring an orchestral rendition of Pitbull's Give Me Everything.

Penelope and Colin end up in the same carriage after they both run out of the queen's ball. Penelope is heartbroken Colin ruined her near-engagement with Lord Debling (Sam Phillips, more on him soon), and Colin is bursting with long-denied passion.

Finally, he breaks, telling Penelope he’s filled with feelings for her. Feelings of obsession over their kiss and feelings so deep they are a torture he would never want to relinquish. Penelope eventually admits she too would like to be “so much more” than friends. The couple share a frenzied kiss that crescendos to much more exploration.

Jessica Brownell and her team worked to maintain the shape of Quinn’s novel version of the moment, while “hitting the sweet spot” for fans enjoying the series. “There’s joy there. It’s a powerful thing to show on television — that intimacy can mean comfort, joy, and friendship,” she told Tudum.

Nicola Coughlan's brightening eyes during filming scenes were due to a cameraperson's inability to fit inside the carriage during production. Director Andrew Ahn instructed the actors to maintain their performance until "cut" as they couldn't see crew members or outside the carriage.

“We knew what we were doing and the general choreography of it. But it started to feel really long,” Coughlan said but she and Newton were sure they would hear Ahn. “So we just kind of kept going. And I was like, ‘This is going on for ages.’ ”

Finally, she and Luke Newton stopped, ending the take. Ahn appeared at the window and revealed he’d been shouting to stop, but the actors simply couldn’t hear him from inside the carriage.

Give Me Everything's lyrics mirrors Colin and Penelope's discussion about dying before their first kiss

Give Me Everything is a song dedicated to Bridgerton season 3's carriage scene, but the lyrics also reference their first kiss. The chorus, "Give me everything tonight/For all we know we might not get tomorrow/Let's do it tonight," symbolizes the reason for their first kiss. Penelope, feeling out of the marriage game, asks Colin to kiss her so she doesn't die without ever having been kissed.

Penelope feels as though she is running out of time due to her lack of romantic prospects after three courting seasons. Colin is running out of time as Lord Debling moves closer to marrying Penelope. Both Colin and Penelope are wasting time hiding their feelings when they could simply be together. Therefore, Give Me Everything is a great representation of the urgency in which the carriage scene culminated.

However, Give Me Everything doesn't fully represent Colin and Penelope's relationship, as they were friends before becoming lovers. Their sudden feelings were significant, as they had cared for each other for a long time. The loss of their friendship was pivotal, allowing them to grow into themselves.

This unique Bridgerton romance showcases Colin and Penelope's growth and development, making it one of the most unique stories in Bridgerton.

The final words of Part 1 are said by Colin, as he asks, “For God’s sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?” In Part 2, we’ll hear her answer.

Coughlan and Newton were delighted when they realized the moment would end Part 1. “We literally looked back at the script and we went, ‘Oh, that’s so good,’ ” Coughlan said. “That’s so good because there’s so much you know is still to come.”

