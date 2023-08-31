Powerhouse Collaboration: The Witcher's scriptwriter joins forces with Lionsgate for highly anticipated Naruto live-action

Lionsgate is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the popular Anime and Manga series Naruto, which has left fans quite excited. The news came from Daniel Ritchman on Patreon, who revealed that Tasha Huo, the talented writer behind Netflix's successful fantasy series The Witcher, is part of the project.

Previous reports by Ritchman indicated that Lionsgate had revived the Naruto movie project. The latest update reveals that Tasha Huo, known for her involvement in Red Sonja and The Witcher: Blood Origin, has written the latest script draft, taking over from Jonathan Levine's previous work.

Tasha Huo, known for her impressive storytelling skills showcased in The Witcher, has finished working on a fresh script draft for the upcoming Naruto film. This news has elated the fans of both Naruto and The Witcher franchise, who are now excitedly looking forward to the results of this creative collaboration.

The movie's journey began with director Michael Gracey at the helm and casting underway for the main roles of the Nine Tailed Jinchuuriki aka Uzumaki, Sasuke, and Sakura. However, the pandemic halted the process in 2020. The recent confirmation has breathed new life into the project, and Tasha Huo's attachment as the scriptwriter has further heightened expectations, given her success with The Witcher.

What lies ahead within the Naruto folklore?

The main purpose of this undertaking is to familiarize the Hollywood audience with Naruto, while also breathing life into the secretive zone of the ninja, ultimately projecting it onto the expansive screen of cinema and tinseltown.

Amidst a sea of rumors and speculations, the cast of the highly anticipated upcoming project remains shrouded in mystery. While official confirmations await us, Oakes Fegley, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Oona O'Brien emerge as strong contenders for Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, with Ludi Lin and Mark Dacascos suggested for Kakashi and Orochimaru.

The exact release date for the movie remains unconfirmed at this time but fans can look forward to updates on the development of the live-action adaptation in the upcoming months. Interestingly, with Tasha Huo on the board, fans need not to worry about the narrative itinerary. She's tackling the challenge of bringing ninjas, jutsus, and hidden villages to life, and we're all curious to see the result! Fans can look forward to updates on the development of the live-action adaptation in the upcoming months.

