Powerpuff Girls: CW chief reveals live action pilot didn't feel 'rooted in reality' as it is being reworked

Just a day after news of the Powerpuff Girls live action pilot being reworked and reshot surfaced, CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz revealed the reason behind the change. Speaking to Variety, Pedowitz stated that the pilot did not feel "rooted in reality" which prompted the entire team to go back to the drawing board.

Elaborating on the big change, Pedowitz said, "The reason you do pilots is because sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss. We believe in the cast completely. We believe in Diablo (Cody) and Heather (Regnier), the writers. We believe in the auspices of Greg Berlanti and Warner studios."

Pedowitz also explained why the initial pilot wasn't working for CW. "In this case the pilot didn’t work. But because we see there’s enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. So that’s why we didn’t want to go forward with what we had. Tonally, it might’ve felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might’ve felt. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And so in this case, we felt, let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.

He added, "So we want to get it right before we put it out." Last month, when set photos of Powerpuff Girls had emerged, fans raised concerns over the overly stylised outfits and over the top hair and makeup looks of the actresses. The live action will be starring lead actors Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault as the superhero girls.

