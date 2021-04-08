Powerpuff Girls: Director Maggie Kiley shares on set photo as filming of live action's pilot episode begins.

CW's Powerpuff Girls live action series kicked off and fans for the first time got a glimpse of actors Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault.

The Powerpuff Girls are back! And this time, they are sporting brighter and vibrant outfits! On Wednesday, CW's Powerpuff Girls live action series kicked off and fans for the first time got a glimpse of actors Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault. The trip will be essaying the beloved superhero girls Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. Directed by Maggie Kiley, the Powerpuff Girls live action was announced a few months ago.

In the new photos that have surfaced from the first day of set shows actors Chloe, Dove and Yana sporting blue, green and pink dresses. However, a section of netizens were not impressed with the overly stylised outfits and over the top hair and makeup looks of the actresses.

Director Kiley took to Instagram to share a photo from the first day on set. With her fans, the filmmaker shared a picture of her chair with 'Powerpuff Girls' imprinted on it in trademark style. She captioned it, "day 1! #powerpuffgirls #powerpuff."

Check it out below:

According to a report in E!News, the cast and crew of Powerpuff Girls came together to shoot for CW series' pilot episode in Atlanta. Apart from the three leading ladies, Scrubs actor Donald Faison, who plays the girls' creator and father, Professor Utonium, was also snapped on set. In one of the videos that has been making the rounds on social media shows Chloe Bennet being lifted into the air as co-stars Dove and Yana run behind her.

While we love the idea of Powerpuff Girls live action, one simply cannot deny that it is quite hard to upstage the original cartoon which ran from 1998 to 2005 on Cartoon Network.

