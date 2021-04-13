Powerpuff Girls Live Action: FIRST look of Chloe as Blossom, Dove as Bubbles & Yana as Buttercup revealed.

After paparazzi set photos, the first official look of Powerpuff Girls live action starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault is now out.

After giving fans a sneak peek into the first day of the Powerpuff Girls live action shoot, director Maggie Kiley dropped the first official look of the beloved girls Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. The series will be starring Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Paparazzi photos from their first day of shoot had surfaced on social media as the actors were snapped in the patent colours in their vibrant outfits.

In the live action's first look, we get to see Chloe, Dove and Yana striking a strong pose. Director Maggie Kiley shared the film's first look on social media and was pretty ecstatic about it. Sharing the poster, Maggie captioned the poster with emojis denoting their character names. Maggie used the bathtub emoji for Bubbles, a flower emoji for Blossom and a green heart for Buttercup. Dove Cameron, too, instagrammed the poster and wrote, "saving the world before bedtime."

Check out the Powerpuff Girls live action poster below:

Apart from the three leading characters, the Powerpuff Girls' father will be played by actor Donald Faison who will also take on the role of Professor Drake Utonium. As for the antagonist Mojo Jojo, actor Nicholas Podany will play the series' villain. Whereas, Robyn Lively will play Miss Sara Bellum.

What are your thoughts on the first official look of Powerpuff Girls live action series? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Powerpuff Girls: Director Maggie Kiley shares on set photo as filming of live action's pilot episode begins

Share your comment ×