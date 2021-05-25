Powerpuff Girls live action pilot set to be 'redeveloped and reshot’ after netizens raise concerns

The Powerpuff Girls live action series was set to release in a few months time but it will now not be a part of CW's 2021 fall lineup.

In April 2021, several photos from the sets of CW's Powerpuff Girls live action went viral on social media. The photos featured lead actors Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault as the superhero girls Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. However, fans raised concerns over the overly stylised outfits and over the top hair and makeup looks of the actresses. Now, a latest report in TV Line reveals that the show will not be making its debut on its planned schedule. Instead, the live action's pilot episode will be redeveloped and re-shot.

Yes, you heard that right! The Powerpuff Girld live action series was set to release in a few months time but it will now not be a part of CW's 2021 fall lineup. While the reason behind the reshoot has not yet been disclosed, one thing is for sure, the studios do not seem to be happy with what was shown to them.

However, it does not the mean that the fate of the live action series needs to be written off. Several shows in the past have had their pilot reworked including the epic Game of Thrones.

The series was first announced in 2020 with Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody producing the series for The CW. It is being directed by Maggie Kelly who has been sharing a few glimpses from the shoot on social media. Apart from the three leading ladies, Scrubs actor Donald Faison will be playing the girls' creator and father, Professor Utonium.

