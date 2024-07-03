‘Powers Are Slightly Goofy’: Despicable Me 4 Director REVEALS How Fantastic Four Inspired The New Mega Minions

Minions get an upgrade in Despicable Me 4!

Although the franchise tells the story of Gru’s journey from villain to joining the Anti-Villian League to stop crimes, Minions will remain the heart of these films! The film’s director spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upgrade they brought to the yellow caricatures and how it was inspired by the Fantastic Four!

Why are Despicable Me 4’s mega Minions inspired by the Fantastic Four?

Despicable Me is one of the most beloved franchises, so during the preparation for season 4, co-director Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage knew they had to up the stakes! The Minions were first introduced as yellow, joyful, and idiosyncratic creatures who were loyal servants to Gru.

The fourth installment introduced mega Minions—Minions with superhero powers. But that’s not the best part. According to Renaud, their powers were inspired by a famous superhero franchise: the Fantastic Four.

He believed that powers from that franchise were “goofy” in a way and perfectly suited to the characters. "The Invisible Woman, the fire guy, the rock guy, there's something about it. It works great as a comic,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But the visual and graphic sensibility of those powers really lent themselves to the Minions."

He also revealed that they leaned into each Minion’s physicality while developing their superpowers. The stretching ability is given to Tim, who is “our big tall guy.” Mel—the Minion, with one goggle, can throw laser beams because it makes sense to the character.

“So, it was looking at ways that even some of the design as a normal minion, how that design could lead to what their superpower might be," he added.

What’s next for Gru and his family in the fourth sequel?

The fourth installment of the series went big in all ways! Gru (Steve Carell), along with his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and adoptive daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Skyy Polan) and new baby Gru Jr., live in a safe house in Mayflower’s new upscale neighborhood.

But things can’t always go right for the former villain and Anti-Villian League agent, as a new enemy looms over. Maxime Le Mal, whom Gru arrested while working for AVl, is out of prison and seeking revenge.

Silas Ramsbottom returned from retirement to help Gru and Lucy fight off Maxime. Meanwhile, Minions get superpowers while working for the AVL under Ramsbottom. Will the team again come out victorious, or is the threat too dangerous this time?

You can get all the answers in Despicable Me 4, which is currently available in theaters.