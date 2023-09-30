'PR for this is doing really well' Kamie Crawford expressed that Taylor might be using Travis Kalce to shade her involvement with Matty Healy

Kamie Crawford, the Catfish co-host, has shared her thoughts about Taylor Swift's recent love life choices. According to Kamie, Taylor might be using her new romance with Travis Kelce to divert attention away from her previous relationship with Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. Here's what Kamie said.

Kamie Crawford thinks Taylor Swift is using Travis Kelce

Kamie explained this idea during an upcoming episode of Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, where she talked about her MTV show's new season. She mentioned that, “The PR for that went really bad and the PR for this is doing really well,” she added, “I used to love The 1975, still love some of the songs, but he’s made some very problematic comments.” Kamie pointed out that Taylor Swift, 33, started dating Matty Healy, 34, shortly after her breakup with her longtime partner, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year. Kamie shared that, “She [Taylor] was in a longterm relationship,” Crawford continued, “Then she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t good. And I think people are skipping over that. I think people are thinking that, like, [Matty] Healy was the rebound guy.”

Taylor Swift's fans were surprised when they learned about her relationship with Matty Healy because he has a history of making controversial statements. Healy had made racist comments during a podcast appearance, which upset many people. He also admitted to watching explicit content on a website known for its disturbing content involving women of color. This podcast episode was later removed from Spotify because of its offensive content.On the other hand, Travis Kelce, who plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a relatively cleaner public image, despite facing accusations of cheating from his ex, Maya Benberry, and being known for enjoying marijuana.

Kamie's Catfish co-host, Nev Schulman, also shared his thoughts during the podcast. He wondered whether Taylor Swift's rumored relationship with Travis Kelce was not just a personal choice but might also be a way to help the NFL (National Football League) and Kelce gain more attention. Nev said, “I don’t know what is actually happening there or if anything’s happening. My wife [Laura Perlongo] and I have already speculated, ‘Is it just a publicity stunt for the NFL?’” Nev mentioned that he hadn't heard of Travis Kelce before saying, “I had never heard of that guy, although I know he’s an accomplished football player, so, it’s great for him.” Kamie playfully pondered who they should be more cautious of in sharing their opinions – NFL fans or Taylor Swift's devoted fanbase, often called Swifties. Nev revealed that Taylor Swift is a fan of their show, Catfish, and has expressed her love for it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce budding romance

Recently, Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna. They were in a private suite after Taylor had met Travis's family at his mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, before the game. Later, Taylor and Travis were spotted cuddling up at an afterparty.

