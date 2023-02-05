Pre-Grammy Gala: Cardi B and Offset share a passionate kiss on red carpet; Fans disturbed by couple’s PDA

The 65th Grammy Awards are just around the corner and the celebrations have already kickstarted. The 2023 Grammys will take place on February 6th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Ahead of the special awards night that will recognize the best in music, the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honouring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallmanat have already begun at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California. Among other celebs, Cardi B and Offset were also photographed on the red carpet. The husband-and-wife duo made heads turn as they shared a passionate kiss in front of the paparazzi. However, fans are not too happy with the visuals on social media. Cardi B and Offset kiss at the Pre-Grammy Gala

Cardi B and Offset made a rather stylish appearance on the Pre-Grammy Gala red carpet. The WAP singer was seen dressed in a brown and black bodycon gown which she accessorized with matching arm gloves and a golden choker and statement earrings. Offset, on the other hand, was seen donning a red and black blazer with a black tee-shirt and matching trousers. He also donned a pair of chic sunglasses. As the couple posed in front of the cameras, they did not resist from some explicit public display of affection. While Offset placed his hands on Cardi B’s backside, the duo also indulged in a sensual kiss as the shutterbugs clicked them. Take a look at the photos below: Cardi B and Offset’s pics:

Twitter reacts to Cardi B and Offset’s sensual pictures on the Pre-Grammy Gala Cardi B and Offset’s photos went viral on social media platforms as soon as they surfaced online. However, Twitterati seems disturbed by their PDA. One user wrote, “Please put a warning next time. We shouldn’t have to see this.” A second person tweeted, “She’s more of z list reality star now instead of a musician.” For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset’s romance began in 2016 and they exchanged wedding vows in 2017. Cardi filed for divorce with Offset in September 2020, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, however, she called off the case two months later and decided to continue their marriage.

