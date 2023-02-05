Pre-GRAMMY Gala: Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and more red carpet looks from event

The 65th Grammy Awards are finally happening tomorrow February 6th, at 5:30 am, IST. Music lovers around the world are waiting with excitement and anticipation to know who will win artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and other honours at the 2023 Grammys. Ahead of the big night, many artists were seen attending the Pre-GRAMMY Gala hosted by Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, tonight. From Troye Sivan and Olivia Rodrigo, to Lizzo and Paris Hilton, find out who was in attendance on the red carpet! Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato, Cardi B and others attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala event

Olivia Rodrigo wore a pretty chocolate-colored latex dress, with a pair of matching heels. Sabrina Carpenter, on the other hand, was seen in a strapless peach dress with a thigh-high slit. Troye Sivan, Chloe and Halle Bailey were also among the artists invited to Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY Gala night. Lizzo was yet another pop singer who graced the star-studded Pre-GRAMMY Gala night. The singer debuted her relationship with beau Myke Wright on the red carpet. Lizzo looked stunning in a black and blue gown, while her boyfriend looked quite the gentleman in a black suit. As per Just Jared, Lizzo also took the stage by fire with her performance. Lizzo also posed with Cardi B as the duo flashed their bright smiles at the camera.

Apart from Lizzo and Myke, another couple made their relationship red carpet official and they are none other than Charlie Puth and his ladylove Brooke Sansone. Puth kept it stylish with a black vest that he wore with a pair of printed floral trousers. The singer completed the look with a white blazer, black boots, and a silver necklace. Jennifer Hudson, Cardi B and Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson were among the attendees at the star-studded Pre-GRAMMY Gala. Demi Lovato graced Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY Gala with her boyfriend Jutes. The couple twinned in black outfits for the special occasion. While Demi was seen wearing a strapless black gown with white accents on it, her beau wore a black suit. The couple also kissed as the shutterbugs photographed them. New parents Paris Hilton and Carter Reum made their first public appearance ever since announcing the birth of their baby boy. Paris looked gorgeous in a strapless black gown as she posed next to her husband who arrived in a suit.

