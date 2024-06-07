Precious Star Gabourey Sidibe Embraces Motherhood For First Time; Welcomes Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe is officially a new mom! The Precious star has welcomed twins, a boy named Cooper and a girl named Maya, with husband Brandon Frankel in early April of 2023.

As reported initially by The Shade Room, the couple posed for photos with their two cute bundles of joy. Back in February 2023, the actress announced via Instagram in a heartfelt post that she was expecting twins, showcasing Frankel cradling her baby bump and the couple posing with double strollers.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats, some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe captioned her post. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Gabourey Sidibe talks about her twins

Gabourey Sidibe shared with Shutterstock that her husband, Brandon Frankel, wanted to name their son Cooper, saying, "We call him 'Coop.'" Maya's name was chosen shortly before their baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. Sidibe also revealed that both kids were given traditional West African middle names after family members.

The new mom described the twins as angels who have already formed a strong bond. "They're both extremely strong and hilarious, though they have yet to really interact with each other," she continued.

"Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she's about to spit up. Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions. They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad."

Gabourey Sidibe on embracing motherhood

Gabourey Sidibe revealed some very interesting information for her fans. She said that her birth was quite a surprising one, as the couple were going in for a routine appointment, only to be told the twins would be coming later that day and not when it was originally planned.

Furthermore, as the newbie parents in town are adjusting to their lives, Sidibe admitted that she is very excited about the little things. "We're excited for outfits and getting them dressed up, for sing-alongs and trips to explore, and for raising them to be good people," she said.

Sidibe and Frankel's support for each other is evident in their public expressions of admiration. Frankel consistently encourages Sidibe's career achievements on Instagram, while Sidibe reciprocates with a pinch of humor.

