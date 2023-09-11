‘Pregnancy is so empowering’: Kourtney Kardashian shares pregnancy photos after emergency surgery

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the strength and confidence that comes with pregnancy as she prepares for her fourth child. Despite a recent medical emergency that required fetal surgery, she has shared a beautiful series of photos on Instagram showcasing her growing baby bump.

A bold statement by Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, bravely flaunted her pregnant body in a series of seductive photos uploaded to Instagram. She oozes confidence while sporting a beautiful black bra, a sheer lace top, and matching gloves. She looks sensually at the camera while wearing a black leather jacket over patent leather pants. Her caption said "pregnancy is so empowering."

ALSO READ: Blink-182 cancels upcoming gigs as Travis Barker rushes back home 'due to an urgent family matter'

Mixed reactions by fans

Although many fans admired Kardashian for her empowering representation of pregnancy, others have differing perspectives. Comments ranged from supportive and admiring messages to those highlighting the difficulties of pregnancy, with some fans jokingly mentioning discomfort related to the outfit. These photos were released one week after Kourtney Kardashian's emergency fetal surgery, which was a significant event during her pregnancy journey. “so happy you and the baby are doing well. I can’t wait to see him when he’s delivered. Enjoy the rest of your pregnancy Mumma,” one fan commented. A second fan wrote, “Empowering inspiring and bloody gorgeous @kourtneykardash.” “You spelled exhausting wrong ,” one fan wrote, another added, “That outfit has to be uncomfortable pregnant.”

ALSO READ: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian clicked leaving hospital as they navigate ‘urgent family matter’ amid pregnancy; Read inside scoop