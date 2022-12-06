Pregnant Blake Lively gets into holiday season spirit with husband Ryan Reynolds in new photo

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all set to become parents again as they are expecting their fourth baby together. After announcing her pregnancy in September this year, Blake was recently seen flaunting her baby bump in a new photo with Reynolds as the duo got into holiday spirit and posed for a cute Christmas-sy click with the Clauses.

Ryan posted a photo to his Instagram handle on Monday as the celebrity couple alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa posed for a sweet click. The photo showcased Blake Lively wearing a holiday-themed outfit as she flaunted her growing baby bump. Sharing the photo, Ryan wrote in the caption, "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."