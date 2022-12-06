Pregnant Blake Lively gets into holiday season spirit with husband Ryan Reynolds in new photo
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all set to welcome their fourth baby together and recently, the actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute holiday-themed outfit.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all set to become parents again as they are expecting their fourth baby together. After announcing her pregnancy in September this year, Blake was recently seen flaunting her baby bump in a new photo with Reynolds as the duo got into holiday spirit and posed for a cute Christmas-sy click with the Clauses.
Ryan posted a photo to his Instagram handle on Monday as the celebrity couple alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa posed for a sweet click. The photo showcased Blake Lively wearing a holiday-themed outfit as she flaunted her growing baby bump. Sharing the photo, Ryan wrote in the caption, "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."
Blake and Ryan's online banter
After Ryan posted the sweet photo, Blake commented on the same pointing out how the photo shared by her husband had cropped out her shoes. Responding to the same on his Instagram story, Ryan then added, "I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighted" as he updated another photo.
Ryan and Blake's fourth baby
The couple is currently expecting their fourth baby together and the duo are already parents to three daughters, James, Inez and Betty. Speaking about whether he hopes for the fourth baby to be a boy, the Deadpool star recently maintained that he hopes to be a girl dad again. Speaking on the Today show, Reynolds said, "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that." He also revealed that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."
ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds hopes to be a girl dad again with his fourth baby with Blake Lively; Here's why