Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski bares it all to flaunt baby bump; Brad Pitt's GF Nicole and Gigi Hadid send love

Hours after Emily Ratajkowski announced she is pregnant, the model stripped down to flaunt her baby bump and changing body. Brad Pitt's GF Nicole Poturalski and Gigi Hadid showered the model with love.

Emily Ratajkowski took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy. The supermodel, who has been married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for two years now, revealed her protruding baby bump and revealed her family was growing bigger. Hours after the announcement, the model returned to the platform to share a couple of mirror selfies. In the photos, the model bared it all and gave fans a look at her growing baby bump. The sun-kissed model sported just a pair of socks in the shot.

Sharing the photos, Emily also spoke about embracing her changing body. "20 weeks," she revealed, referring to her pregnancy before she added, "getting to know my new body." The stunning photos received massive love from her fans and friends. "BEAUTIFUL EM!!!!" a comment read. "So beautiful," added another one of her followers. Meanwhile, the photo continued to receive congratulatory messages from her colleagues and fans.

Check out the photo below:

In the post announcing her pregnancy, Emily received love from fellow models and friends. Newly-turned-mama Gigi Hadid took to the comments section and wrote, "YAAYYYYY (two smileys and a red heart emoji) can’t wait." Spider-Man actor Tom Holland showed his love by liking the picture. Meanwhile, model and lately popular for her relationship with Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski shared the photo of Emily announcing her pregnancy and congratulated the supermodel.

Penning an essay for Vogue, Emily said the couple is waiting for the little one. Addressing the gender of the baby, the model said she and her husband might not really know the gender until the child turns 18. "We won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she said, adding that the couple doesn't have a preference when it comes to the gender of their baby.

