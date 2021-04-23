Pregnant Gal Gadot ecstatically reveals gender of her third child on Live with Kelly and Ryan

From revealing the gender of her baby to what's been the hardest part through her pregnancies, Gal Gadot dished out details on the show,

Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano announced a few weeks ago that they are expecting their third child together. However, they doting parents to two little girls did not reveal the sex of their child. Now, during a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Gal Gadot revealed the sex of their baby which will soon be on its way.

Speaking to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Gal Gadot said, "It’s baby girl No. 3," and jokingly remarked, "Yes, we’re sticking to what we know." The Wonder Woman star had shared the pregnancy news back in March 2021 with an adorable family selfie which she herself snapped.

Revealing what's been hardest so far, Gadot said, "I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and the being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me."

In her pregnancy announcement, Gal Gadot was seen lounging with her two daughters in frame and husband Yaron's hands adorably placed on her tummy. She captioned it, "Here we go again." The comments section was flooded with wishes from her co-stars and actors. An excited Priyanka had commented, "Wohooo congratulations!"

Take a look:

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano, an Israeli real estate developer, got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their daughter Alma in in 2011 and Maya in 2017.

The actress was most recently seen in Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 hit Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot will also be seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile which also stars Ali Fazal.

