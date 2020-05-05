Pregnant Gigi Hadid trolls Blake Lively after 3 of Gossip Girl alum's MET Gala looks matched the red carpet

Blake Lively looked back at her MET Gala looks from 2018, 2017 and 2016 to troll herself. Pregnant Gigi Hadid joined in on the roast.

Hollywood is reminiscing the good ol' days at the MET Gala. It was the first Monday of May which meant it was the night MET Gala 2020 was supposed to take place. Owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, 'fashion's biggest night out' was postponed this year. But this hasn't dampened their spirits. On one hand, Jonas hosted her own version of MET Gala, on the other, Blake Lively took a walk down the fashionable memory lane to troll herself.

It is no secret that Blake has been one of the biggest head-turners at the MET Gala for years. The actress has walked the red carpet in some of Gala's best looks in history and she does it with such ease. On Monday, Lively looked at three of her best looks and pointed out that all three coincidentally matched the red carpet. She shared pictures of her Met Ball 2018 Versace gown that took about 600 hours to create, 2017's Atelier Versace gold dress featuring a coloured train and 2016's Christopher Bailey's futuristic florals proved that she blended with the red carpet like no one else.

"...when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016," Blake captioned her photos on Instagram. Blake's BFF Gigi Hadid took to the comments section and added a cherry on the actress's troll. "How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what color to make the carpet ?" the pregnant model asked.

Check out the three looks and the comments below:

What do you think about the observation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Gigi recently confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik. Read all about it here: Gigi Hadid announces pregnancy & shares excitement on expecting a child with Zayn Malik; Reveals her cravings

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×