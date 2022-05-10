Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin & hubby Alec Baldwin reveal gender of their 7th child in an adorable video; Watch

The Baldwins are expecting their second child, a daughter. Hilaria Baldwin, 38, shared the wonderful news that she and her husband Alec Baldwin are expecting a daughter on Instagram on Monday. Alec, Hilaria, and their six children are shown in a video with the whole family giving advice to their newborn sister on the way.

"It's always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around," Hilaria explains in the caption. "What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?" Check out the adorable video below:

Interestingly, Hilaria revealed on her Instagram Story in early April that she already knew the gender of her seventh child on the way, but she didn't want to announce the information publicly for two reasons. "1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," Hilaria shared. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter." As per PEOPLE, Hilaria had a miscarriage in April of this year. Months later, she and her husband Alec conceived again, however she miscarried at 16 weeks pregnant in November 2019.

The soon-to-be mother of seven went on to say that she also wanted to be courteous and gender-inclusive by not revealing the gender of the kid. Meanwhile, Hilaria announced the happy news on Instagram, where she shared a video of herself and Alec, 63, playing with their six children, including daughters Mara Luca Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 312, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months. Hilaria announced her pregnancy only a few weeks after telling her Instagram fans she was taking a social media hiatus.

