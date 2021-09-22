Pregnant Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy listen to baby's heartbeat in a sweet video; WATCH

Following a fertility battle, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and rapper Jeezy revealed that they were expecting a child. And the following day, the ecstatic couple got to witness the miracle of life together for the first time. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old television personality shared a video of herself and the 43-year-old rapper - real name Jay Wayne Jenkins - listening to their baby's heartbeat for the first time on Instagram.

Check out the video here:

"You landed right on it!" Mai Jenkins says in the video, showing her bare baby bump as Jeezy speaks to their baby on the way, "Baby J, this is your daddy. Hi, baby." The mom-to-be captioned the video, "He changed my playlist forever." This comes only a day after the television personality announced in a new interview with Women's Health on Monday that she and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together.

However, Jeannie was open about her struggle to conceive, which included a heartbreaking miscarriage. 'It wasn't easy,' she said. Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,' Jeannie gushed to the magazine as per PEOPLE. 'So, we're relieved to finally share the news.' The brunette beauty also showed off her growing baby bump in a series of beautiful pictures taken outside in a flowing royal blue gown on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jeezy is already the father of two children, and he and Mai Jenkins have been trying for a kid since last year. She told Women's Health that she discovered she was pregnant a month before their wedding and subsequently miscarried. "I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never," she shared, adding, "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure and safe … something I hadn't felt as a child."

