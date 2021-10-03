Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence joins Amy Schumer to rally for abortion justice at Women's March; SEE PIC

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer took to the streets to join the Women's March on On Saturday, October 2 as they rallied for abortion justice. Schumer took to Instagram to share a photo of the two at the Women's March rally in which the duo was seen holding signs that called for reproductive rights in relation to the new abortion law in Texas.

Amy took to Instagram to share a photo with Lawrence who was seen holding a handmade sign at the rally. Sharing the photo, Schumer wrote, "I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice." The comedian recently underwent surgery for endometriosis and revealed that her uterus was removed during the same.

As for Lawrence, the Academy Award-winning actress is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The 31-year-old actress during her appearance at the rally showed off her baby bump in a chequered dress. Lawrence was seen holding a poster that read, "Women can't be free if they can't control their bodies."

Check out Amy Schumer's post here:

Both Schumer and Lawrence got a lot of support for their move to join the Women's March as several celebs commented on Amy's post encouraging them. Sharon Stone wrote, "Brava" in comments whereas Ali Wentworth said, "March for my ovaries." Also, other celebs such as Chelsea Handler, Rachel Zoe and more left their supportive comments.

For the unreversed, Schumer and Lawrence joined the Women's March that's been taking place across the US to rally for abortion justice in relation to the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

