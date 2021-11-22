Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence reveals she wants to PROTECT her child's privacy 'for the rest of their lives'

Jennifer Lawrence has recently opened up on her pregnancy and revealed what her plans are of protecting the baby from the public eye. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Lawrence revealed some tidbits from her pregnancy journey and reacted to being an expectant mother.

"I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she revealed, adding that she has become much more private as a person now. Lawrence also noted that "every instinct" in her body wants to "protect their [her unborn child's] privacy for the rest of their lives." "I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," the Hunger Games actress stated.

For those unversed, Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are all set to welcome their first child. The actress had also shown off her baby bump lately as she posed with Don't Look Up costar Leonardo DiCaprio at an event.

When Vanity Fair asked the actress about her marriage, she revealed that she enjoys grocery shopping with Maroney! "I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage," Lawrence gushed.

Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming movie Don't Look Up has also grabbed major headlines for its iconic cast which includes Lawrence, DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Timothée Chalamet, among others.

