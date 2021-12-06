Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence's glowing look at Don't Look Up premiere leaves THIS Bollywood star impressed

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio made a stunning red carpet appearance as the duo attended the premiere of their upcoming film Don't Look Up. Lawrence who is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney flaunted her baby bump in a dazzling look and received a compliment from Bollywood's Kareena Kapoor Khan who called it "simply gorgeous."

Lawrence was seen sporting a gorgeous gold dress while attending the premiere of her upcoming film and it was her pregnancy glow that certainly added to her charming presence on the red carpet. This happened to be Lawrence's first red carpet appearance flaunting her baby bump as she posed alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio who looked extremely dapper himself.

Lawrence's stunning look won praises from her fans but it was particularly the reaction from Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan that grabbed attention. Sharing a photo of Lawrence and DiCaprio from the premiere in her Instagram story, Jennifer wrote, "Simply gorgeous" as she commented on Lawrence's dazzling pregnancy look.

Check out Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's photos from the premiere here:

Don't Look Up Premiere was also attended by the film's other lead stars including Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. Unfortunately, Ariana Grande who also has a cameo in the film wasn't seen attending the premiere. The much-anticipated film has been directed by Adam McKay and is all set to release in theatres as well as on streaming. The film will be hitting the big screens on December 10 and will make its streaming debut on Netflix on December 24.

