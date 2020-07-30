Pregnant Katy Perry REVEALS why What Makes a Woman from her album Smile is a secret dedication to her daughter

Katy Perry will be welcoming her baby girl anytime now but that's not stopping the 35-year-old singer from promoting her sixth studio album Smile which releases next month. Read below to know why What Made a Woman from Smile is a special song for the mommy-to-be.

Katy Perry has been a busy bee quite literally as she's not only on a promotion spree for her sixth studio album Smile but she's also going to be welcoming her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom anytime now. Smile was originally supposed to release on August 14, but "due to unavoidable production delays," the highly-awaited album will now drop two weeks later on August 28. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 and The Pulse Virtual Celebrity Session, Katy was asked to reveal which song from Smile she's really excited for her daughter to hear.

"The last song on my record coming out August 28th is a song called What Makes a Woman and, you know, it’s a song about how you are going to have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things. And, I'd like to say not one thing, not just one thing," Perry confessed, via Just Jared, and added, "And such chameleons, and so adaptable, and so malleable and transformative and can handle the weight of the world on their backs and do it all in heels and make it look pretty effortless sometimes."

The 35-year-old singer spoke about her own experience of feeling very empowered creating a life and being a working woman whilst doing that. "You can create limbs while promoting a record, hello," the Daisies singer quipped and added that she feels good and has a lot of energy. Katy feels blessed with her body while having so much love for what she does.

"So, What Makes a Woman will be a song that will kind of secretly be dedicated to her," Perry concluded during the special Celebrity Session.

Now, the excitement for What Makes a Woman has become threefold and we're sure Katy's daughter is going to love her mom's lullabies to her!

