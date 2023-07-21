Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump as she heads out for morning walk with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out for a sweet morning stroll near their Calabasas home, and the couple couldn't have looked happier. The 44-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star proudly flaunted her baby bump, keeping things comfy and chic in an all-black ensemble. Travis, the 47-year-old blink-182 drummer, kept it casual too, sporting his signature edgy style. The duo, hand in hand, made quite the statement with Kourtney's jeans playfully unbuttoned to accommodate her growing belly.

Kourtney's Pregnancy fashion on point

Since announcing their exciting pregnancy news at one of Travis' shows, Kourtney Kardashian has been effortlessly slaying maternity fashion. From a stunning cutout black bathing suit in Hawaii to a fierce leopard-print bikini and a delightful pink cutout dress, she's proving that pregnancy is no obstacle to being a style icon. Kourtney knows how to embrace her baby bump with confidence and grace, showcasing a range of fabulous looks that keep fans eagerly awaiting her next ensemble.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian quips she's ‘hanging on by a thread’ as she flaunts baby bump in new photo

Marriage, kids and more

The couple's romance has been a whirlwind of love and excitement, captivating fans since they first went public with their relationship. From their adorable coffee outings to attending events hand in hand, Kourtney and Travis have shown the world their deep connection and affection for each other. Travis, the rockstar with a heart of gold, is known to be incredibly supportive of Kourtney and her journey as a mother. Their love story is a heartwarming reminder that true love knows no bounds.

As Kourtney and Travis await the arrival of their little one, they're already a close-knit, loving blended family. With kids from their previous relationships, they cherish the joy of parenthood together. Kourtney shares three wonderful children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex Scott Disick, while Travis has two children, Landon and Alabama, as well as step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, from his previous marriage. Now, the couple is excitedly expecting their first child together, a baby boy, as revealed in a heartwarming drum-rolling gender reveal.

With each passing day, Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy glow radiates brighter, and Travis Barker stands proudly by her side, ready to embark on this new chapter of parenthood together. As the couple embraces the joys of their growing family, we can't help but smile along with them. Here's to their happiness and the beautiful journey ahead!

ALSO READ: Travis Barker wants to name his baby 'Rocky 13'; Kourtney Kardashian has an EPIC reaction