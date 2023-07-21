Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump as she heads out for morning walk with Travis Barker

Get a sneak peek into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's adorable morning stroll, chic maternity fashion, and heartwarming blended family love! Read on to find out

Written by Shazia Ahmed Updated on Jul 21, 2023   |  03:41 AM IST  |  574
Image credits: Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out for a sweet morning stroll near their Calabasas.
  • Kourtney proudly flaunted her baby bump, keeping things comfy and chic in an all-black ensemble.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out for a sweet morning stroll near their Calabasas home, and the couple couldn't have looked happier. The 44-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star proudly flaunted her baby bump, keeping things comfy and chic in an all-black ensemble. Travis, the 47-year-old blink-182 drummer, kept it casual too, sporting his signature edgy style. The duo, hand in hand, made quite the statement with Kourtney's jeans playfully unbuttoned to accommodate her growing belly.

Kourtney's Pregnancy fashion on point

Since announcing their exciting pregnancy news at one of Travis' shows, Kourtney Kardashian has been effortlessly slaying maternity fashion. From a stunning cutout black bathing suit in Hawaii to a fierce leopard-print bikini and a delightful pink cutout dress, she's proving that pregnancy is no obstacle to being a style icon. Kourtney knows how to embrace her baby bump with confidence and grace, showcasing a range of fabulous looks that keep fans eagerly awaiting her next ensemble.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian quips she's ‘hanging on by a thread’ as she flaunts baby bump in new photo

Marriage, kids and more

The couple's romance has been a whirlwind of love and excitement, captivating fans since they first went public with their relationship. From their adorable coffee outings to attending events hand in hand, Kourtney and Travis have shown the world their deep connection and affection for each other. Travis, the rockstar with a heart of gold, is known to be incredibly supportive of Kourtney and her journey as a mother. Their love story is a heartwarming reminder that true love knows no bounds.

As Kourtney and Travis await the arrival of their little one, they're already a close-knit, loving blended family. With kids from their previous relationships, they cherish the joy of parenthood together. Kourtney shares three wonderful children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex Scott Disick, while Travis has two children, Landon and Alabama, as well as step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, from his previous marriage. Now, the couple is excitedly expecting their first child together, a baby boy, as revealed in a heartwarming drum-rolling gender reveal.

With each passing day, Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy glow radiates brighter, and Travis Barker stands proudly by her side, ready to embark on this new chapter of parenthood together. As the couple embraces the joys of their growing family, we can't help but smile along with them. Here's to their happiness and the beautiful journey ahead!

ALSO READ: Travis Barker wants to name his baby 'Rocky 13'; Kourtney Kardashian has an EPIC reaction

Advertisement

FAQs

Is Kourtney Kardashian changing her name?
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changed Her Name The Poosh founder now holds a driver's license that states her legal name as “Kourtney Kardashian Barker.”
How is Kourtney Kardashian famous?
Kourtney Kardashian - Age, Bio, Birthday, Family, Net Worth ... She is best known for appearing on the shows: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami” and “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” all of which chronicle the Kardashian family's daily lives. Kardashian has a degree in theater from the University of Arizona.
How did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker meet?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship timeline ... The pair first met in 2006 when they were part of the same social circle. Travis was dating Paris Hilton at the time, who was friends with Kourtney's younger sister, Kim Kardashian.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Eonline and Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!