Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's stylish maternity moments in neao blue set turn heads

Kourtney Kardashian, the fabulous reality star and mom of three, is showing fans how to rock pregnancy fashion like a pro! Expecting a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker, Kourtney recently stunned her fans with a bold and eye-catching neon blue outfit that beautifully showcased her growing baby bump.

Kourtney Kardashian rocks in a neon blue set

Expectant mother Kourtney Kardashian is proving that pregnancy doesn't mean sacrificing style. Recently, the Kardashian star, who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker, flaunted her baby bump in a stunning neon blue set that caught everyone's attention. The eye-catching outfit, designed by the talented LaQuan Smith, featured a cropped, long-sleeve jacket and a matching mini skirt, elegantly displaying her growing belly. To complete the look, the 44-year-old added silver heels and effortlessly styled her hair in a chic bun. Fans were quick to praise Kourtney Kardashian's bold neon blue ensemble, calling it a fashion statement. Many admired her confidence in showcasing her baby bump.

Kourtney's motherhood journey and beyond

Kourtney is no stranger to the joys of motherhood. With three kids of her own – Mason Disick (13), Penelope Disick (11), and Reign Disick (8) – she has embraced the role wholeheartedly. On top of that, she has seamlessly taken on the stepmom responsibilities for Travis Barker's kids, including Landon Barker (19), Alabama Barker (16), and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (24). In a touching blog for Poosh in 2019, she expressed her deep love for being a mother, stating, "Being a mother is my favorite role in life. It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time."

Kourtney has always been mindful of taking care of herself during pregnancy. In her blog, she revealed that she prioritizes movement and listens to her body's needs. During her previous pregnancies, she engaged in activities like running, yoga, and strolls in her neighborhood with a stroller, often incorporating hills into her routine. This time around, she seems to be relishing in relaxation, enjoying beach getaways with Travis and a memorable trip to Hawaii with her daughter Penelope.

Kourtney's glamorous bump journey

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Kourtney has shared chic and memorable moments with her followers on social media. From sleek, edgy attire featuring sheer bodysuits to fabulous leopard-print bikinis during her daughter Penelope's birthday trip, Kourtney has proved that pregnancy fashion can be both comfortable and fashionable.

Kourtney's pregnancy has not only been a journey of fashion but also of joy and love. With her baby boy soon to arrive, the Kardashian clan is eagerly awaiting another addition to their growing family.

While Kourtney's maternity style continues to inspire, her focus remains on cherishing the moments with her little ones and nurturing the bond she shares with each of them. As fans eagerly await the newest addition to the Kardashian-Barker family, one thing is certain: Kourtney Kardashian's maternity style is indeed the most interesting to look at!

