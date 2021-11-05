Pregnant Kylie Jenner cheers for 'MVP' sister Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott at a charity softball game

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 10:22 AM IST  |  4.9K
   
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner with Kendall Jenner at a charity game.
Advertisement

Mommy-to-be Kylie Jenner was in full spirits as she turned up to cheer for her sister Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott at a softball game organised for charity. Taking to Instagram, Kylie posted photos of herself with daughter Stormi Webster as they attended the game. The makeup mogul cheered for her sister with a sign saying, "Kendall is our MVP."

The soon-to-be mom of two also dropped a series of other photos and videos in her Instagram story from the event. In a video shared in her story, Stormi was adorably seen standing on the field holding her father Travis' hand at the game. Another photo also showed Stormi watching the game from the field while holding up a foam finger.

Kylie recently also enjoyed a date night with Travis in Houston and showed off her flawless maternity style while heading out for the same. Jenner wore a stunning black dress with an oversized black, leather trench coat as she dropped a couple of mirror selfies before heading out for her dinner date. 

Check out Kylie Jenner's post here:

Kylie and Travis welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018, and Kylie didn't confirm her pregnancy until after her birth. Although the second time around, after much speculation, Kylie dropped the big news on Instagram in September as she shared an adorable video confirming her pregnancy. The video also captured Kylie breaking the news of her pregnancy to her family and an excited Kris Jenner was seen getting emotional in the announcement video.  Stormi was also seen kissing Kylie's baby bump in the clip. 

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner SHARES rare childhood snap with Kendall on her 26th birthday: I love you forever

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram/Kylie Jenner


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
View All