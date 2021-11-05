Pregnant Kylie Jenner cheers for 'MVP' sister Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott at a charity softball game

Mommy-to-be Kylie Jenner was in full spirits as she turned up to cheer for her sister Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott at a softball game organised for charity. Taking to Instagram, Kylie posted photos of herself with daughter Stormi Webster as they attended the game. The makeup mogul cheered for her sister with a sign saying, "Kendall is our MVP."

The soon-to-be mom of two also dropped a series of other photos and videos in her Instagram story from the event. In a video shared in her story, Stormi was adorably seen standing on the field holding her father Travis' hand at the game. Another photo also showed Stormi watching the game from the field while holding up a foam finger.

Kylie recently also enjoyed a date night with Travis in Houston and showed off her flawless maternity style while heading out for the same. Jenner wore a stunning black dress with an oversized black, leather trench coat as she dropped a couple of mirror selfies before heading out for her dinner date.

Check out Kylie Jenner's post here:

Kylie and Travis welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018, and Kylie didn't confirm her pregnancy until after her birth. Although the second time around, after much speculation, Kylie dropped the big news on Instagram in September as she shared an adorable video confirming her pregnancy. The video also captured Kylie breaking the news of her pregnancy to her family and an excited Kris Jenner was seen getting emotional in the announcement video. Stormi was also seen kissing Kylie's baby bump in the clip.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner SHARES rare childhood snap with Kendall on her 26th birthday: I love you forever