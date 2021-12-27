Pregnant Kylie Jenner introduces her adorable kitten on Christmas ahead of welcoming baby number 2

Kylie Jenner came back to Instagram and shared some adorable videos of her new furry friend, a pet kitten! Taking to her social media platform, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted some Christmas special stories which featured her baby daughter Stormi, and their brand new friend.

The orange and white kitten sat on Jenner's baby bump in the first video. Then the little kitten was strutting around as Kylie captured their move and posted it on her social media platform. This year, the beauty mogul seemed to have celebrated a low-key Christmas at home with her daughter as she couldn't be seen in any of the pictures from the Kardashian-Jenner intimate Christmas party as well. For those unversed, Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott which she had previously announced with an adorable video.

The television star was also absent from social media following the mass stampede at the Astroworld tragedy. After her brief hiatus, Jenner shared a screenshot of her mother Kris Jenner's Jingle Bells cover in collaboration with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as a new post and also from her 'stories.' "Merry Christmas eve," Kylie captioned the snap with. Many of her followers took to the comments section to welcome the television star back on social media. They also posted heartwarming messages to let her know about how much they missed her. "We miss Stormi and Kylie," one fan penned. Another fan wished them for the holidays.

