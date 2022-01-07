Pregnant Kylie Jenner shows off her baby bump in new snaps; Kourtney Kardashian REACTS

Kylie Jenner has returned to Los Angeles following a New Year's Eve trip to Palm Springs with her mother Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble. Kylie Jenner posted two photos of her baby belly on Thursday morning and wrote in the caption, "I am woman."

Kylie Jenner, 24, is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 30, and is expected to give birth any day now. In the picture, the soon-to-be mother of two wore undone denim pants with a cropped white button-up, which highlighted her big tummy. Kylie is holding her dark brown locks up as she stares down in one photo, while in the other, she covers most of her face with her tresses for a steamy photograph. Soon after Kylie uploaded the picture, she received love from her family and friends. While her sister Kourtney Kardashian, wrote, “You are everything,” one of the fan commented, “she’s powerful.” However, the photographs were released after fans speculated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had already given birth to her second kid.

Check out her post here.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis announced in September that their three-year-old daughter Stormi will be getting a sibling. As per Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner spent New Year's Eve at the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch's USD 12 million property in Palm Springs with her mom Kris and her boyfriend Corey. The businesswoman and reality star has been keeping a low profile after her baby daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld performance in Houston on November 5 resulted in the deaths of ten people.

On New Year's Day, she posted a photo of her baby belly to Instagram, reflecting on the 'blessings' and 'heartache' of 2021. Interestingly, Travis returned to social media on the same day following her reflective post, marking his return to the limelight following the tragedy.

