Pregnant Lala Kent Shares Rare Glimpse Of Unborn ‘Baby S’ With Ultrasound PIC; Says, 'We Can't Wait To Welcome You'

Lala Kent recently shared a close-up ultrasound photo of her unborn baby girl. The Vanderpump Rules star is excited about welcoming her second child—another daughter—into the family. A few months before the baby’s arrival, the media personality took to social media to share the ultrasound picture and express her excitement.

Lala Kent shares ultrasound photo of her baby girl

On Thursday, June 27, Kent shared a 4D ultrasound image on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Baby S, we can't wait to welcome you to our family,” across the photo. She is also mom to three-year-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

During last month's Vanderpump Rules reunion, the reality star revealed she will welcome her baby girl in September. On April 9, during an Amazon Live, Kent shared that she was expecting her second baby via IUI [Intrauterine insemination].

“I went to a doctor, they put a little tube up there with the goods, and I get what I get, so I didn't get embryos created like they do with IVF,” she explained.

A month later, she made her pregnancy Instagram official, posting a black and white photo of her belly with her toddler daughter holding on to it. “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned the post.

Kent spoke about being pregnant for the second time

During an interview with People in April, the soon-to-be mom of two spoke about her pregnancy the second time around and why it felt different. She revealed that in her first pregnancy, she just “laid around and ate.”

"It's a lot different from my first pregnancy because then, I was kind of hunkered down,” she added. However, this time, she admits to being more active and energetic while balancing work and running after her toddler.

“I have a toddler to chase after as well, so that adds an element of difference from the first time," The VPR star added.