Pregnant Meghan Markle was 'undefended by institution' when she was still with the royal family as per lawsuit

Meghan Markle's legal team revealed the Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant at the time, was unable to defend herself from “hundreds of thousands of inaccurate articles” due to the palace’s media policy.

Last October, Meghan Markle filed a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publication behind Mail On Sunday. The legal action came after the newspaper printed the extracts of a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle. The legal battle has witnessed a series of court documents being submitted while hearing has been conducted which has shed light on the events that unfolded behind the closed palace doors. In the recent development, the Duchess of Sussex's legal team has argued that Meghan was left “unprotected” by the royal family.

In documents obtained by HuffPost, the legal team said the former Suits actress, who was pregnant at the time, was unable to defend herself from “hundreds of thousands of inaccurate articles” due to the palace’s media policy. The new documents stated that Meghan wasn't aware that the contents would be “revealed or referred to by any media outlet” as she “would not have consented to this.”

The documents were reportedly filed in response to the request from Defendant Associated Newspapers. The documents elaborated about the Duchess’s conflicting views against the palace press team's over a “no comment” strategy they were approaching at the time to all the media inquiries.

Associated Newspapers argued their publication of the letter, on February 9, 2019, was justified since one of Meghan’s unnamed friend spoke about the letter in a People magazine published three days before the letter was shared by the UK publication. Meghan's legal team denies the Duchess's involvement in the People's report. They said Meghan wasn't aware of the existence of the interview with her friends neither did she ask them to intervene on her behalf. On the contrary, Meghan found out about the story published in the magazine on the day it was published.

The Duchess's legal team added Meghan was aware, in January 2019, that her friends were worried "about her mental health and the impact which the false portrayal of her in the media was having on her and that they wanted to correct this.” The document stated Meghan “had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media.” The legal documents called out Associated Newspapers Limited for articles published which caused her “tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.”

“As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself,” the documents stated. The document added the Kensington Palace's communications team had a policy where they asked Meghan’s friends and family to respond “no comment” if a media requests were made. This made Meghan’s friends “feeling silenced,” and it could have led them to anonymously participate in the People article.

“The stance of ‘no comment’ was taken by the KP Communications Team without any discussion with or approval by the Claimant, as is standard practice for Royal communications,” the documents stated, suggesting Meghan wasn't on board with the approach. With regard to the People interview, the document added, “Had the Claimant been asked or been given the opportunity to participate, she would have asked the KP Communications Team to say on the record that she had not been involved with the People magazine article, as she had not been.”

