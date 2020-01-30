Pregnant Nikki Bella admits painful split with Fast 9 star John Cena made her nervous to commit to Artem

Pregnant Nikki Bella is opening up about her life after splitting from John Cena. The WWE star revealed she found it difficult to commit to Artem Chigvintsev. She also spoke about how she tried not to hurt the Fast & Furious 9 star with her pictures with Artem.

Ladies and gentlemen, Nikki Bella is pregnant! Yes, the Bella sister, who is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, is all set to welcome her firstborn. Bonus: Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella is also pregnant and the twin sisters' due dates are hardly two weeks apart. While fans of the WWE star are jumping with joy, Nikki is now opening up about her past struggle to commit to her now fiance following her heartbreaking split from Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena.

Speaking with People magazine, Nikki confessed it took her time to work past the nerves following the end of her six-year relationship. "It definitely took time working past the nerves," she confessed. “I feel like when you have a love like that, you never fully move on because that person touches your life so much. My life coach said it so perfectly. Sometimes these people that are in your life, they’re almost like mothers and you have that attachment because they care for you or they take care of you so much. So when that’s gone, you romanticize and you get these feelings that come up," she explained.

Nikki also said that she tried not to "hurt" John with pictures of her and Artem. She revealed that she never wanted the WWE star to think that the photos were trying to intentionally hurt him. "I just wish I could have lived that privately so no one would get hurt,” she said. “I didn’t want to hurt Artem. I didn’t want to hurt John. It took me a while,” she added.

Nikki added that though it took her some time to commit, she fell "in love with him so fast.” She said, "I never would have thought I would have been with a Russian ballroom dancer. It’s crazy, like I slammed people for a living, but we have so much in common. But it took me a long time. Honestly, a lot of therapy, a lot of meditation, a lot of journaling, and you still have to go through it. I was about to marry the man. It’s never easy," she said.

She added that she was extremely protective of him and their relationship. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

