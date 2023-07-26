Pregnant Rihanna bares her baby bump wearing white crop top and unbuttoned jeans; DEETS here

Recently, Rihanna was spotted near Beverly Hill in yet another amazing outfit. Here is everything to know about the same.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari Published on Jul 26, 2023   |  12:43 PM IST  |  903
Rihanna (Image via Instagram)
Rihanna (Image via Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles looking as stunning as ever!
  • She flaunted her baby bump in a white crop top and unbuttoned baggy jeans

Ever since the announcement of her second pregnancy, Rihanna has been setting new trends with her outfit choices. Whether it is cut out dresses or crop tops, the Oscar nominated singer does not shy away from baring her baby bump. Recently, Rihanna was spotted near Beverly Hill in yet another amazing outfit. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna steps out in LA

Ahead of the birth of her second child, Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles looking as stunning as ever! She flaunted her baby bump in a white crop top and unbuttoned baggy jeans featuring sketch designs. The singer opted for two braided ponytails and a natural makeup look. She accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses and matching heels. Rihanna carried a black and silver handbag along with her.

Previously citing an insider, Heat Magazine reported that Rihanna plans to have a big family with boyfriend ASAP Rocky amid the second pregnancy. 

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child after giving birth to RZA Athelston Mayers last year. The singer featured her second pregnancy with ASAP Rocky during her headlining set at the Super Bowl 2023.

Rihanna talks about maternity fashion

During a Vogue interview in April 2022, Rihanna opened up about her maternity fashion. She said, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up.”

The Diamonds singer also added that she wants to redefine the norms related to pregnancy with her maternity style. She said, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory.”

ALSO READ: Has Rihanna secretly married baby daddy A$AP Rocky? Latter’s new song fuels speculation

Advertisement
What is Rihanna's baby's name?
The child, born May 13, 2022, is named RZA Athelston Mayers, according to a copy of a birth certificate obtained by the Daily Mail and People. RZA (pronounced rizz-uh) is also the performing name of Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, the main and founding member of legendary Staten Island hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan.
How many kids does Rihanna have?
Rihanna is a proud mom of one but will soon be a mom of two. She welcomed her son on May 13, 2022, after revealing she was pregnant during a photoshoot in New York City four months earlier.
Who is Rihanna's baby by?
A$AP Rocky celebrated Father's Day 2023 with super-cute new images of his and Rihanna's 13-month-old son RZA and recent baby bump photos of the singer, who is expecting their second child.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!