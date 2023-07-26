Pregnant Rihanna bares her baby bump wearing white crop top and unbuttoned jeans; DEETS here

Ever since the announcement of her second pregnancy, Rihanna has been setting new trends with her outfit choices. Whether it is cut out dresses or crop tops, the Oscar nominated singer does not shy away from baring her baby bump. Recently, Rihanna was spotted near Beverly Hill in yet another amazing outfit. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna steps out in LA

Ahead of the birth of her second child, Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles looking as stunning as ever! She flaunted her baby bump in a white crop top and unbuttoned baggy jeans featuring sketch designs. The singer opted for two braided ponytails and a natural makeup look. She accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses and matching heels. Rihanna carried a black and silver handbag along with her.

Previously citing an insider, Heat Magazine reported that Rihanna plans to have a big family with boyfriend ASAP Rocky amid the second pregnancy.

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child after giving birth to RZA Athelston Mayers last year. The singer featured her second pregnancy with ASAP Rocky during her headlining set at the Super Bowl 2023 .

Rihanna talks about maternity fashion

During a Vogue interview in April 2022, Rihanna opened up about her maternity fashion. She said, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up.”

The Diamonds singer also added that she wants to redefine the norms related to pregnancy with her maternity style. She said, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory.”

ALSO READ: Has Rihanna secretly married baby daddy A$AP Rocky? Latter’s new song fuels speculation