Pregnant Rihanna bares it all in matching red lingerie set for Savage x Fenty; fans talk about baby bump

Rihanna knows how to flaunt a baby bump and both her pregnancies are proof. The singer posted stunning new pictures to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie and the Internet cannot get enough of how amazing she looks. Keep reading to know more about the images posted by the We Found Love hitmaker and how the netizens are reacting to the same.

Rihanna flaunts bump, bares it all in Savage x Fenty lingerie

The 35-year-old has been very open about appreciating every aspect of her pregnancy but not letting it affect the way she dresses or functions. The fashionista posted a series of stunning new images on her Instagram where she can be seen wearing a lovely matching red lingerie. Rihanna posed in front of a cloth collection rack while donning the new set from her Savage x Fenty collection. She flaunted her baby bump as she struck multiple poses for the camera.

"new fav's... sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com," she wrote in the caption of the images. The sheer x demi spacer bra and the sheer x thong underwear set is available in three colors: red pink, terracotta pink, and black caviar, on her website. Rihanna wore pink heels, a bracelet, and a simple necklace to accessorize her lingerie look in the images.

Netizens react to Rihanna's lingerie images

"I always like to bring a fresh take to lingerie in a way that feels authentic to Savage X Fenty, and Sheer X is the next phase of that. It's all about balance with this collection—supportive and sexy," she says on the site. Meanwhile, netizens commented and let her know that she looks good in that pregnancy glow. "That bawdy [x3 fire emojis]," one user wrote. Another wrote, "I see why you keep getting pregnant [weary face emoji] [heart eyes emoji]."

"And bet not NOBODY say nothin about her being a mom [exhaling face emoji] [fire emoji]," another said, making a sarcastic reference to the drama between Keke Palmer and her boyfriend. A fourth commented, "You win! [x3 exhaling face emojis]." A fifth replied, "BAWDY is banging boo [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji]." A sixth noted, "Moms are beautiful. Thank you, Riri. [pink heart emoji]." Others sent out more fire emojis.

Rihanna is pregnant with her and partner ASAP Rocky's second child after giving birth to their son RZA Athelston Mayers last year. During her first pregnancy, she told People, "When you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b*tch."

