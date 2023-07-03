Pregnant Rihanna enjoys a snow cone while donning short crop top after stepping down as Savage x Fenty CEO

It seems that Rihanna is enjoying as much as she can before her second baby gets here.

During her SuperBowl 2023 headlining performance, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant again less than a year after she delivered the first baby boy in May 2022. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna announced their first pregnancy in January 2022 and named the child RZA Athelston Mayers.

After getting photographed on a romantic date, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are now seen enjoying snow cones in Barbados. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna enjoys snow cone

Rihanna’s trip to her native Barbados is filled with comfortable clothes and sweet treats.

On Sunday, the Diamond singer was seen enjoying snow cones outside a villa while on her visit to Barbados. She was photographed barefoot on the Caribbean island while posing with a snow cone in her hand. She showed off her growing baby bump in a casual black crop top and an unbuttoned denim mini skirt. Rihanna kept her natural wavy hair open as she donned a straw hat. She kept her makeup look simple but added a touch of glam with red lipstick. The singer accessorized her outfit with a diamond necklace and a matching bracelet.

Rihanna steps down as Savage x Fenty CEO

Recently, Vogue Business also reported that Rihanna has decided to step down as the CEO of Savage x Fenty after five years amid second pregnancy. She has decided to continue as the brand's Executive Chairman. According to the reports the former Anthropologie CEO Hillary Super replaced Rihanna as the new head of the group.

Some fans even think that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky tied a knot in a secret ceremony. During A$AP Rocky’s Spotify concert at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival, he gave a sweet shout out to his partner and said, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!”