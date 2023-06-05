Pregnant Rihanna flaunts baby bump as she gets spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles

Rihanna is rocking her second pregnancy like the true queen that she is.

According to pictures shared by PEOPLE Magazine, the 35-year-old pop star was recently spotted outside one of her favorite restaurants Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night. The Diamonds singer flaunted her baby bump in full display as she donned an all-black tracksuit and carried a black handbag with fur detailing. Rihanna wore her long, black hair down and sported a glamorous red lipstick. She obliged the paparazzi with photos while they clicked her from a distance.

Rihanna’s recent Instagram post

Recently, Rihanna took to her Instagram space and uploaded a slideshow of new photos. In the slideshow, the Rude Boy singer was seen donning an oversized black tee that had the words, ‘Use a Condom’. It is quite ironic that RiRi’s pregnancy glow was unmissable as she posed for the snapshots. Rihanna styled her hair by wearing them down as she sported bangs and completed the look with a pair of white sunglasses, matching knee-high boots, and a pair of earrings. The mother of one also embraced and showed off her baby bump in full display.

Sharing these photos, Rihanna wrote a fitting yet hilarious caption that read, “This shirt is old…”.

Rihanna’s Instagram post

Fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments as soon as Rihanna hit ‘post’. One fan wrote, “Rih your shirtttt ‪Use A Condom (laughing and crying emojis)” A second fan’s comment said, “Girl I know you ain’t talking Ms two babies in two years (crying emojis)”. A third follower commented, “we gon get fenty condoms before another fenty album fr.”

Rihanna’s first child RZA Athelston Mayers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May last year. Their baby boy who is now over a year old, is named RZA Athelston Mayers. In February this year, Rihanna surprised everyone when she announced her second pregnancy by revealing her baby bump at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Arizona, which marked her comeback to live performances after a hiatus of over 6 years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What did A$AP Rocky say to club-goers as they fought in front of pregnant Rihanna? Deets inside