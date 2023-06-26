Pregnant Rihanna goes on romantic date with A$AP Rocky after stepping down as Savage X Fenty CEO

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seem to be spending quality time together before the arrival of their second child. After Rihanna attended A$AP Rocky’s Spotify concert at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday, the duo were spotted on a late night romantic dinner. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna goes on romantic date with A$AP Rocky

On Saturday, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted on an outing in Barbados. The Diamonds singer looked stunning in a shimmering green mini dress as she flaunted her baby bump. She opted for sparkling golden heels and a high ponytail. Meanwhile, on the other hand, ASAP Rocky opted for a casual look in black leather shorts and a graphic t-shirt. At one point, the rapper even threw his hands around the Diamonds singer and planted a soft kiss on her cheeks.

Rihanna has been setting maternity fashion trends with her gorgeous looks as she is often spotted flaunting her baby bump. Last year, she gave birth to her and ASAP Rocky’s first son named RZA.

Rihanna at A$AP Rocky’s Spotify concert

Rihanna attended A$AP Rocky’s Spotify concert at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival and looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump in the Jean Paul Gaultier. During the second set, A$AP Rocky also gave a sweet shout-out to her partner and said, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!” After completing his performance, the power-couple could be seen hanging out with their friends in the VIP area.

Recently, Vogue Business also reported that Rihanna has decided to step down as the CEO of Savage x Fenty after five years amid second pregnancy. She has decided to continue as the brand's Executive Chairman. According to the reports the former Anthropologie CEO Hillary Super replaced Rihanna as the new head of the group.

