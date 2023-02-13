Pregnant Rihanna opens up about life after her baby boy: I am living for my son

Rihanna stunned fans with her much-anticipated Super Bowl LVII performance on Sunday, February 12. While it was the pop star’s first live performance ever since Grammys 2018, it was Rihanna’s baby bump that took everybody by surprise. Dressed in a shiny red bodysuit and a matching jumper, the 34-year-old singer teased her pregnancy by rubbing her belly in the initial moments of her 13-minute-long gig, before she took the stage by fire at the Super Bowl Half Time show. This is Rihanna’s second pregnancy after she welcomed her first child with beau ASAP Rocky in May 2022. In a recent interview, the Umbrella singer opened up about motherhood, and her life after having her baby son. Read on to find out what she had to say.

Rihanna opens up about her life after having baby son with ASAP Rocky Recently, Rihanna engaged in a conversation with retired NFL player Nate Burleson, in the inaugural episode of his podcast, The Process with Nate Burleson. As reported by PEOPLE magazine, when Burleson asked about her life as a mother, Rihanna responded, “I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account." She further added that she now thinks that experiences like skydiving are ‘really not worth it.’ "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him,” the Diamonds singer said on the podcast. Rihanna noted that while raising her baby boy has been a bit of a ‘challenge’, the process is also ‘fulfilling’.

What is Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby boy’s name? While Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first son in May last year, it was not until December that the singer finally treated fans to a glimpse of her baby boy in a Tik Tok video. In the clip, the little one could be reportedly seen wiggling around in his car seat. The couple has not yet revealed their son’s name. In November 2022, Rihanna spoke to the Associated Press and said that they would do so eventually.

