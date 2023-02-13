Pregnant Rihanna opens up about life after her baby boy: I am living for my son

Rihanna is pregnant for the second time! The singer’s rep confirmed the news after she teased her baby bump during the Super Bowl Half Time performance.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Feb 13, 2023   |  09:46 AM IST  |  492
Rihanna (Image: Calvin Harris YouTube)
Rihanna (Image: Calvin Harris YouTube)

Rihanna stunned fans with her much-anticipated Super Bowl LVII performance on Sunday, February 12. While it was the pop star’s first live performance ever since Grammys 2018, it was Rihanna’s baby bump that took everybody by surprise. Dressed in a shiny red bodysuit and a matching jumper, the 34-year-old singer teased her pregnancy by rubbing her belly in the initial moments of her 13-minute-long gig, before she took the stage by fire at the Super Bowl Half Time show.

This is Rihanna’s second pregnancy after she welcomed her first child with beau ASAP Rocky in May 2022. In a recent interview, the Umbrella singer opened up about motherhood, and her life after having her baby son. Read on to find out what she had to say.

Rihanna (Image: Calvin Harris YouTube)

Rihanna opens up about her life after having baby son with ASAP Rocky

Recently, Rihanna engaged in a conversation with retired NFL player Nate Burleson, in the inaugural episode of his podcast, The Process with Nate Burleson. As reported by PEOPLE magazine, when Burleson asked about her life as a mother, Rihanna responded, “I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."

She further added that she now thinks that experiences like skydiving are ‘really not worth it.’ "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him,” the Diamonds singer said on the podcast.

Rihanna noted that while raising her baby boy has been a bit of a ‘challenge’, the process is also ‘fulfilling’.

Rihanna (Image: Calvin Harris YouTube)

What is Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby boy’s name?

While Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first son in May last year, it was not until December that the singer finally treated fans to a glimpse of her baby boy in a Tik Tok video. In the clip, the little one could be reportedly seen wiggling around in his car seat. The couple has not yet revealed their son’s name. In November 2022, Rihanna spoke to the Associated Press and said that they would do so eventually.

ALSO READ: Rihanna's performance plans at the Super Bowl Halftime Show: What to expect

FAQs

Is Rihanna pregnant again?
Yes. Rihanna's rep confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine that the singer is pregnant for the second time. Speculations about her pregnancy started doing the rounds after she teased her belly bump during her Super Bowl Half Time performance.
What is Rihanna's baby boy's name?
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have not yet revealed their first child's name.
How many children does Rihanna have?
Rihanna is a mother to one son, whom she welcomed in May 2022. She is now expecting her second child.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: PEOPLE Magazine/ Calvin Harris YouTube/ The Process with Nate Burleson

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!