Pregnant Rihanna redefines ‘iconic’, poses in oversized tee that says ‘use a condom’

Rihanna is all things savage and iconic, and there is hardly any doubt about that.

And when it comes to maternity style, the 35-year-old pop star knows her game all too well. Mix it up with the perfect sense of humor, and voila! You have the perfect Instagram post to entertain millions of fans and followers.

Intrigued? Rihanna’s latest post on the ‘gram will clear the air for you. Scroll below to check it out!

Pregnant Rihanna has a message: Use a condom

A few minutes back, Rihanna took to her Instagram space and uploaded a series of new pictures on her feed. In the slideshow, the Rude Boy singer can be seen donning an oversized black tee which had the words, ‘Use a Condom’. Ironically, RiRi’s pregnancy glow was unmissable as she posed for the photos. Rihanna wore her hair down as she sported bangs and completed the look with a pair of white sunglasses, matching knee-high boots, and a pair of earrings. The mother of one also embraced and flaunted her baby bump.

Sharing these photos, Rihanna wrote a fitting and funny caption that read, “This shirt is old…”.

Rihanna’s Instagram post

Fans react to Rihanna’s Instagram post

As soon as Rihanna posted these photos, fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments in no time. One fan wrote, “Rih your shirtttt ‪Use A Condom (laughing and crying emojis)” Another fan’s comment read, “Girl I know you ain’t talking Ms two babies in two years (crying emojis)”. A third follower commented, “we gon get fenty condoms before another fenty album fr.” Yet a fourth fan also urged the singer to give them a ‘BOP’.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their firstborn in May last year. Their baby boy who is now over a year old, is named RZA Athelston Mayers. This year in February, Rihanna surprised everyone when she revealed her baby bump at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Arizona, thus announcing her second pregnancy in 2 years.

