Pregnant Rihanna rocks white mini dress as she goes shopping with A$AP Rocky before welcoming second baby

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child which she shares with her partner ASAP Rocky . And over the last few months, she has taken maternity fashion to a whole new different level. The Diamonds singer can often be seen baring her baby bump whether it is for the Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell latest campaign of the menswear collection or a date night with ASAP Rocky.

Recently, Rihanna stepped out for a shopping date with partner ASAP Rocky ahead of welcoming second baby. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna goes shopping with A$AP Rocky

Recently Rihanna stepped out for a shopping date with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The singer was glowing in a short sleeveless white bodycon dress as she shopped at the luxury mall on Friday. She paired her outfit with silver stiletto heels, gold hoop earrings, and snakeskin shoulder bag. Rihanna opted for a flawless makeup look and kept her hair tied back in a bun. The Grammy nominated singer tried to keep her presence low-key as she opted for big white sunglasses to cover her face. Meanwhile ASAP Rocky kept it casual in a faded jeans and white tank top which he paired with a biker leather jacket.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are shortly expecting their second child after the Grammy nominated singer announced her pregnancy during a SuperBowl performance in February.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in Barbados

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s outing comes after their trip to Barbados. During her trip, the singer was seen spending time with her partner A$AP Rocky and one-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers ahead of the arrival of their second child. On their summer vacation, the power couple can be seen soaking up the sun while spending more time with their toddler. The Diamonds singer also posted a sweet picture of ASAP Rocky and RZA on her Instagram account with the caption “My Bajan boyz…” along with a red heart.

